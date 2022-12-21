Liverpool join the chase to sign 22-year-old defender

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey.

A report from JeunesFooteux claims that Crystal Palace are keen on the player as well.

The 22-year-old right-back has impressed since joining the Turkish club and European giants such as Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the player.

Although Liverpool have a top-class right back in Trent Alexander-Arnold, they are looking to add more quality and depth to the position. Furthermore, the England international has not been at his best this season and he could use more competition for places.

Boey would be a solid long-term acquisition for the Reds if they can fend off the competition and secure his services.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira wants to sign the player as a replacement for Joel Ward. He is not convinced about the quality of Nathaniel Clyne and he was to bring Boey in.

The Eagles are prepared to offer a sum of €16 million for the 22-year-old defender and it remains to be seen whether Galatasaray are willing to accept the offer.

The young defender could be tempted to move to the Premier League. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

However, he might not be a regular starter at Liverpool and therefore a move to Selhurst Park could be more appealing for the youngster. He could get regular game time with Palace.

Boey has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and the €16 million fee could look like a bargain if he manages to adapt quickly and fulfill his potential.