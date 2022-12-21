Jurgen Klopp starts 18-year-old v Man City who blew him in away in training – Liverpool predicted XI

Liverpool will be able to hand starts to a number of fresh options after the World Cup, most notably including the likes of Mo Salah and Thiago Alcantara who respectively failed to qualify and be selected for the tournament in question.

The Merseysiders are set to trade blows with an outfit suffering from a number of selection concerns as the Manchester Evening News (via Empire of the Kop) reported that the Sky Blues could be without as many as 11 players.

Though it is expected that Jurgen Klopp will start a strong first-XI against the incumbent league champions, one youngster, Stefan Bajcetic (18), could earn his second start in the cup competition after impressing his manager during training.

“Yesterday I walked off the pitch, we trained and the session was insane – it was really cool and I walked off the pitch with Jurgen and he whispered ‘wow, Stefan and Bobby – they play so mature, they play like they are 25!’. And I said immediately, ‘and Ben Doak!’” the Dutchman shared his conversation with the 55-year-old head coach in Liverpool’s pre-match press conference.

CaughtOffside expects Caoimhin Kelleher to retain his place in the side that saw off Derby County in a penalty shootout back in mid-September.

A midfield three consisting of Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott should be selected for the Round of 16 Carabao Cup tie against Manchester City.

Up top, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Darwin Nunez should be considered likely to file out in the forward line.

COS’ Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott, Nunez, Firmino, Salah