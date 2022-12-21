Liverpool star gives insight into the time Lionel Messi called him a ‘donkey’ during Champions League clash

Lionel Messi is a newly crowned World champion after adding the World Cup to the list of spectacular things he has achieved in his career and Liverpool’s James Milner opened up again about the time the Argentina superstar called him a donkey.

The incident all started after Milner tackled Messi hard during Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first-leg match against Barcelona back in 2019.

Messi then confronted the Reds midfielder going down the tunnel of the Camp Nou and the 36-year-old told the story again to Ben Foster during an Amazon interview.

Liverpool’s James Milner tells his story about Lionel Messi

Speaking about the incident with Messi, Milner said: “He’s incredible obviously, for me the best ever; and I think if you let players like that have their own way and give them too much respect, they’re obviously going to run the game.

“He was giving me a bit in Spanish, called me the word for donkey but also saying: ‘just because I megged you, just because I megged you'”.

When Foster was jokingly having none of it, Milner once again showed his respect to the World Cup winner by stating that the superstar can do whatever he wants.

The Reds midfielder continued: “To be honest, he can say what he wants, can’t he?”