Man City set to be without 11 senior players for Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool return to domestic action in the Carabao Cup on Thursday with Pep Guardiola left without 11 senior players for the clash.

Both sides will be missing players as a result of time off after the World Cup and injuries, but according to Manchester Evening News, City will not have 11 of their senior stars to call on for the cup match.

The report states that Guardiola is set to be without Ederson, Laporte, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, and the England players Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

Man City’s team will reportedly be a ‘makeshift’ one but could include the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan.

Liverpool will also be missing some big players for the match – with Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota some of the names that will not feature on Thursday.

Both managers will not worry too much about this encounter as the Carabao Cup is the smallest of their worries this season.