Man United extend contracts of multiple key stars with one more to go ahead of January

Manchester United have triggered the one-year contract extensions of several of their stars and are still working on keeping another at Old Trafford next season.

According to the Guardian, Man United have extended the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred, and are in positive discussions with goalkeeper David de Gea regarding a new deal that would reduce the 32-year-old’s basic salary from about £300,000 a week.

The timing of these deals getting done is also important to United as it comes just before the January transfer window.

Had the Manchester club not extended the players’ deals, they would have been allowed to talk to foreign clubs ahead of a summer move for free.

These players are important to the plans of Man United boss Erik ten Hag as Rashford, Shaw, Dalot and De Gea are first choices, while Fred is a valuable squad player.

The Dutch coach will now look to add to his squad further over the next two windows as the Red Devils are in search of a new striker, with names such as PSV’s Cody Gakpo being linked with a move to Old Trafford.