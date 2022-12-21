Manchester United return to action tonight in a Carabao Cup tie with Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Clarets manager, Vincent Kompany, will be waiting to see the reaction he gets on his return to Old Trafford, though this time the former Manchester City captain will be in the dugout.

Erik ten Hag has opted to start Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Bruno Fernandes in the starting lineup, with all players having completed training sessions since returning from the World Cup.

? Team news is in! The boss names 5?? of our returning #WorldCup stars in his starting XI ?#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2022

Aaron Wan-Bissaka also makes his first competitive start of the season due to an injury to Diogo Dalot.

Burnley are in fine form

Burnley sit atop the Championship and have lost just two matches all season. Kompany will be keen to make a statement with a win in the competition and will certainly be setting his eyes on the trophy.

Kick-off is at 8 pm, with two other Carabao Cup fixtures are kicking off at 7.45 pm.