(Video) Marcus Rashford goes it alone with jaw-dropping solo goal and run from his own half v Burnley

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Marcus Rashford was the second name on the scoresheet as Manchester United carved a way past Burnley’s resilient backline early in the second 45 minutes of action.

The England international, returning from the heartbreak of England’s disappointing World Cup campaign, left his mark on the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup clash against Vincent Kompany’s men with a fine solo effort.

The forward registered his 12th goal contribution in 20 games (across all competitions) after embarking on a remarkable solo run from behind the halfway line, leaving the ‘keeper no chance with a pinpoint effort into the left netting.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.