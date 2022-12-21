Newcastle table bid for Barcelona star who impressed at World Cup

Newcastle United have reportedly made a bid for Barcelona striker Memphis Depay. 

The forward has impressed at the World Cup by being a key man yet again for the Netherlands. He has experience in the top flight in England, France and Spain, and a return to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Eddie Howe is seemingly on the hunt for reinforcements to bolster his squad for the second half of the season, after an exceptional start to the campaign for the Magpies. They sit third in the league, have lost just one match and are unbeaten at home.

Newcastle make bid for Depay

The 28-year-old striker’s current deal expires next summer, though Newcastle are looking to acquire his services soon rather than later and have made a £17.5 million offer to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, the report also claims that Depay is unwilling to leave the club in the winter and would prefer to wait until his contract ends.

