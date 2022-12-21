One dead and another seriously injured as four million people celebrate Argentina’s homecoming

Argentina’s day of celebration ended in tragedy on Tuesday as one man died whilst millions lined the streets of the country.

An estimated four million people were out and about for the homecoming parade in Buenos Aires alone, as the people of Argentina were desperate to get a glimpse of Lionel Messi and the rest of the World Cup-winning squad.

The South Americans defeated France in the final on Sunday beating the defending champions on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw. Argentina had not won the World Cup since 1986 and the joy of the people was visible to see on Tuesday but unfortunately, it ended with tragedy.

The parade was cut short due to safety concerns of fans jumping onto the top of the bus with the players, as the squad were eventually taken away by helicopter.

Details from police in Buenos Aires, published by La Nacíon state that a man ‘was jumping on the roof, celebrating the triumph of the National Team, until [the roof] broke and he fell,’ leading to fatal injury.

There are also fears over a five-year-old boy that is in a coma after sustaining a serious head injury following an incident in Plaza San Martin, where he was celebrating Argentina’s World Cup triumph with his parents. The La Nacion report states that a piece of marble fell from a monument during the celebrations, striking the child, who is now in intensive care.

There are more stories likely to emerge in the coming days regarding injuries related to Tuesday’s crazy scenes as the people of Argentina continue to celebrate their third World Cup triumph.