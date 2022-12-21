Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has claimed that Newcastle United should make a move for PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo despite the Dutch star being heavily linked to Man United.

The 23-year-old has a price tag of €60m ahead of January and has been attracting interest from many of Europe’s biggest clubs heading into the winter window.

The Netherlands international is having a great season with PSV and showed his qualities at the World Cup in Qatar – scoring in every group-stage match.

Gakpo could leave PSV in January and speaking to Football Insider, Whelan stated that Newcastle is now an attractive destination for top players and that the forward could be tempted by the Magpies.

“I think anyone could be tempted to join this Newcastle side,” Whelan claimed.

“That’s the strength and the financial clout they’ve got now – they’re going places.

“They’ve had this fantastic start to the season under a good manager, the fanbase is rocking, they’ve already got quality international players – it’s all going for them.

“It will be an appealing option for Gakpo. We know Man United are looking at him and they’re a massive club, but Newcastle could probably offer more in terms of that financial package.”