The Paris Saint-Germain faithful look as though they won’t take too kindly to Lionel Messi when he returns to the club.

A picture has circulated social media showing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s PSG shirt used as a doormat in France, with a sign accompanying it saying: “Remember to wipe your feet when you enter.”

Messi was instrumental throughout Argentina’s entire World Cup campaign and topped it off with another exceptional performance in the final that earned him the Man of the Match award. He netted seven goals in total, two of which came against France, and contributed three assists across the tournament.

Seemingly, the French have not taken the loss lightly. Take a look below: