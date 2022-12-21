Reliable Chelsea reported Simon Phillips has predicted the Blues will make a move for one wantaway West Ham star.

The Irons captain has not only been linked with an exit from the London Stadium but he has also specifically been rumoured to prefer a transfer to Chelsea for several years. This is due to his links at the club, having spent part of his youth career at Cobham before moving to West Ham.

Declan Rice again played a key part for England during their most recent tournament – the World Cup. He started every match and was a dominant figure in midfield for the Three Lions in their journey to the quarter-finals.

During international duty, he created more speculation by admitting his desire to play Champions League football. With his side sitting 16th in the Premier League, that dream looks out of grasp if he stays where he is.

Chelsea journalist expects Rice to leave with several clubs interested

Phillips wrote on his substack earlier today: “Obviously as we have heard numerous times now and from many other sources, Chelsea will target Declan Rice in the summer.

“A source expects Chelsea to ‘come in big for Rice’ in the summer, but also, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have made their interest known to the player and West Ham.

“He’s not signing an extension with West Ham, and this will be the summer that he finally asks to leave. West Ham are ready to take offers.”