Romano claims Freedman interested in bringing ‘top, top’ player to Crystal Palace in 2023

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to leave the Red Devils soon with a number of Premier League clubs interested in the right-back.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Manchester club since Erik ten Hag’s arrival, playing just four minutes of Premier League action this season.

Former Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed him as a ‘top, top’ player in his position but needs to join a club where he will get more game time in order to develop further.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are trying to find a solution for Wan-Bissaka in order to let him leave with Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace all interested in the defender.

A return to the Eagles could tempt the right-back having left Selhurst Park back in 2019. The London club are in need of a player in his position and it would be a chance for him to reboot himself after a tough time recently with Man United.