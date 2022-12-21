“They sense that something’s up” – Journalist confirms Arsenal interest in 22-year-old

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Ferran Torres in recent weeks.

The Barcelona forward is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar according to a report from Fichajes. Journalist Dean Jones has now revealed to GiveMeSport that the Gunners really keen on signing the 22-year-old and they believe that a deal could be possible in January.

He said: “They really like Ferran Torres, and they clearly believe he might become available because they inquired about him in the summer as well. “So, if they’re sniffing around him again now, they sense that something’s up.”

Torres is considered an expendable asset at the Spanish club and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can agree on a deal with Barcelona.

Arsenal need to bring in a reliable forward next month after the injury to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is currently sidelined for a few weeks and Mikel Arteta will be hoping to add more depth to his attacking department when the transfer window opens.

Arteta will know all about Torres having worked with him at Manchester City. Furthermore, the player is used to English football and he could make an immediate impact.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince him to return to the Premier League.

Torres has started just six league games and one Champions League game for Barcelona this season. He needs to leave the club in order to play regularly and he could get that opportunity at Arsenal.

The Gunners are at the top of the league table and they will be hoping to win the title this season. Someone like Torres could prove to be very useful during the second half of the season. He will add goals and creativity to the side. He can also anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be a bonus.

The 22-year-old scored twice in three World Cup starts for Spain in Qatar and he will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular game time in the coming months.