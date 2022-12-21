Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has been outstanding for Argentina during the World Cup and he has been linked with a number of top European clubs in recent weeks.

It appears that Tottenham are keen on improving their midfield department with the signing of the 21-year-old but they will have to pay his enormous release clause in order to sign him. As per O Jogo (h/t SportWitness), Spurs have reportedly made an approach as well.

The player has a release clause of €120 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to shatter their transfer record in order to sign him.

Fernandez was chosen as the best young player in the World Cup and he has the potential to develop into a world-class player.

Tottenham already have quality midfielders like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur at their disposal, but they are lacking depth in that area. The arrival of Fernandez will allow Conte to rotate his quad without letting the quality drop.

The player has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool as well and there have been rumors that the 21-year-old prefers to join the Anfield outfit.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks and whether Tottenham can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and sign the mercurial talent next month.

Fernandez has shown that is capable of performing under immense pressure, at the highest level. He should be able to succeed in the Premier League if a move goes through in the coming months.