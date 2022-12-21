Transfer journalist says Liverpool getting serious about signing incredible World Cup star

Every time a World Cup concludes, a star is born, and this time around Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez lit up the world stage.

The 21-year-old broke into the team after being given a chance during Argentina’s second match of the tournament against Mexico and kept his place throughout, before going on to win young player of the tournament.

Fernandez move to Benfica from River Plate during the summer and is already being tipped for a move away from the Portuguese giants with half of Europe interested in the midfielder, according to transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio for Calciomercato.

Amongst all those clubs, the report states that it is Liverpool who are willing to get serious with the 21-year-old and most reports seem to back this up.

Reports in Portugal suggest that the Merseyside club is Fernandez’s preferred destination, with O Jogo now describing it as his “priority.”

Furthermore, River Plate news source River al Instante have claimed that Liverpool are preparing to offer £80m for the midfielder, with £20m of that going to the Argentine club.

The Reds are in need of a new midfielder and the World Cup winner would be a superb fit due to both his profile and age.