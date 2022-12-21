West Ham United are keen on signing the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 21-year-old Ecuador international has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Declan Rice.

The England international has been linked with a move away from the London club and the Hammers will have to replace him adequately if he ends up leaving at the end of the season.

The report from Mail claims that Brighton value the player at £60 million and Newcastle United are keen on the player as well.

Caicedo has established himself as a key player for Brighton since joining the club and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder. Although the asking price might seem steep right now, he has the ability to justify the outlay in the long run.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to fork out the reported £60 million for the midfielder at the end of the season. Brighton are unlikely to weaken their squad midway through the campaign and therefore any move would have to wait until the summer.

Meanwhile, Rice is likely to fetch a considerable amount of money and the Hammers should be able to afford Caicedo with the proceeds from the England midfielder’s sale.

Caicedo is likely to be a target for some of the top Premier League clubs as well and it remains to be seen whether he is open to joining West Ham in the summer.