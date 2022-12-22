Arsenal closing in on France international after Mikel Arteta vows to strengthen in January

Arsenal FC
Arsenal are said to be closing in on Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot ahead of a January move after Mikel Arteta vowed to strengthen his squad earlier today. 

During his press conference on Thursday, Arteta addressed the January window by saying via the Independent: “We are going to be active and active means we are looking to strengthen the team.

“This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We have to do that because it’s really important but then we have to get the right profile. It has to be the right player to take us to the next level.”

Arsenal have found themselves in a title fight with Man City this season and with the Manchester club having a very strong squad, injuries such as the one to Gabriel Jesus could really affect the Gunners’ chances of lifting the title; therefore, new faces will be needed in January.

Arteta will look to sign players in January
According to Repubblica, Arsenal are now pushing to sign Juventus and France star Adrien Rabiot in January in order to strengthen their midfield either for the second half of this campaign or next season.

The French international’s contract expires in Turin at the end of the season, meaning clubs outside of Italy can approach the 27-year-old from January onwards over a free transfer next summer.

Juventus might also be willing to sell the midfielder at a cut-price next month to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer and Arsenal could pounce on that opportunity.

