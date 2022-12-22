Arsenal are hoping to complete the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk when the transfer window opens in January.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the Premier League side have now opened talks with Shakhtar Donetsk regarding a January transfer and they are in discussions with the player’s representatives as well.

Ben Jacobs said to GMS: He said: “Arsenal have made the move on Mudryk in the sense that they are now in talks with both Shakhtar and Mudryk’s representatives. “The talks with Mudryk’s representatives are easy because Mudryk wants Arsenal; the negotiations with Shakhtar are a whole lot harder.”

Mudryk is reportedly keen on a move to Arsenal next month, but the Gunners will find it difficult to agree on a deal with the Ukrainian outfit. It will be interesting to see if Shakhtar are willing to sell the 21-year-old winger for a reasonable price next month.

Mudryk’s performances have attracted the attention of the North London club, and he could prove to be a quality long-term addition to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Star striker Gabriel Jesus is currently sidelined with an injury, and Arsenal will need to reinforce their attacking department next month.

Mudryk is a left-sided winger, but he is versatile enough to operate on either flank and as an attacking midfielder. The 21-year-old will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack. He has 10 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for the young winger and playing alongside better players in England will help accelerate his development.

He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player in the future and Mikel Arteta could nurture him and help him fulfil his potential at the London club.