Conor McGilligan has voiced his delight about rumors that Nicolas Raskin may be transferred to Leeds United in January.

Raskin, who plays for Standard Liege might be on his way to Leeds as he is reported to be keen on a move to England, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Nieuws.

Gilligan believes 21-year-old could be Mateusz Klich replacement who is on brink of leaving the Yorkshire club. He said: “Now, that could be a Mateusz Klich replacement, obviously he is a fair bit younger. That would be something, when you look at someone like Nicolas Raskin – he’s got a lot of pedigree behind him, [Aston] Villa were in for him, apparently got very close to signing him. That didn’t happen, that fell through.

“Would that be a succession plan to Mateusz Klich? Definitely something to keep an eye on, definitely something to keep an ear on as well.” – finished McGilligan.