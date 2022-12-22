Cristiano Ronaldo ready to sign seven-year deal with new club which includes huge pay packet

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to commit to a new club and is going to sign a seven-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United last month after a turbulent end to his time at the Premier League giants.

The Portugal international then went into World Cup mode but that did not work out as planned for the superstar, as his team exited the competition at the quarter-finals stage and he was also dropped to the bench for their two most important matches.

Al-Nassr were interested in the striker before the tournament in Qatar began but Ronaldo was likely waiting to see if a club in Europe was interested in his services, which at present, does not seem to be the case.

According to Marca, the Spanish publication states that Ronaldo will join Al-Nassr for two and a half seasons before becoming an ambassador for the Saudi Arabian club after his playing career ends in 2024, at which point he will also see his €200m-per-year wages rise periodically all the way to 2030.

Before completing the signing, the report says that Al-Nassr need to drop up to three players to ensure that the transfer of Ronaldo does not breach financial regulations, once that is done, the 37-year-old can move to Saudi Arabia.