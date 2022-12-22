FIFA now investigating Salt Bae after gatecrashing Argentina’s World Cup celebrations

FIFA have confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances which led to Salt Bae gatecrashing Argentina’s World Cup celebrations in Qatar on Sunday.

Argentina won their third World Cup in Qatar after beating France on penalties. The post-match scenes were historic as Lionel Messi was celebrated by his teammates and the fans but Salt Bae tried to make things all about himself, which has been heavily criticised since.

The celebrity restaurant owner, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was seen on the pitch after the final trying to take selfies with Argentina players, including Lionel Messi, and managed to get his hands on the World Cup itself.

Many of Argentina’s players seemed very uncomfortable with Salt Bae around and some of the incidents can be seen below.

Salt Bae needs to be stopped pic.twitter.com/m6u9NIhs2X — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 20, 2022

Following the incidents, FIFA have now told Sky Sports News that the celebrity’s access to the pitch was unauthorised and its rules state that only the World Cup winners and heads of state are allowed to touch the trophy during the closing ceremony.

A spokesperson for FIFA said: “Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken.”

This was a very awkward situation for everyone and it is definitely something FIFA will not want to happen again.