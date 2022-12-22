Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks and former player Steve Nicol has urged the Premier League giants to sign the Moroccan duo – Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi.

Both players have been exceptional for Morocco in the recently concluded World Cup and they could prove to be quality additions to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

The midfield area has been a major weakness for Liverpool this season with key players struggling to find form. The Reds have had a number of injury issues in that department as well.

Furthermore, players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the Reds must look to bring in a couple of midfielders soon.

“I think if Amrabat’s available, I think there is no question,” Nicol told ESPN. “Liverpool needs bulking up in the middle of the park and he would be absolutely fantastic. I wouldn’t mind his partner in the middle either, Ounahi.”

While Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, Ounahi is reportedly on the radar of other Premier League clubs like Leicester City.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make a move for both players in the upcoming windows.

Amrabat would add some much-needed defensive steel and work rate to the Liverpool midfield. On the other hand, Ounahi will add technical ability, agility, and flair in the middle of the park.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can agree on a deal with Fiorentina and Angers in the coming months.

A move to Liverpool could be a tempting proposition for both players and they are likely to be attracted to the idea of playing at Anfield if a concrete offer is presented.