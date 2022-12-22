After Leeds United lost 4-2 to Monaco at Elland Road, Jesse Marsch was spotted having a lengthy talk with Takumi Minamino. Leeds was interested in signing him prior to the Japanese star joining the Ligue 1 team in the summer.

Leeds’ final friendly match wasn’t impressive. Leeds took the lead thanks to a goal from Robin Koch, and Joe Gelhardt scored a penalty late in the game.

But goals from Gelson Martins, Ismail Jakobs and Breel Embolo 2x silenced supporters at Elland Road.

There is a connection between Marsch and Minamino from their time at Red Bull Salzburg. However, it’s safe to assume that the two were having a lengthy chat, as reported by Joe Donnohue of the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The former Liverpool star has been struggling at his new club in France and most likely Jesse Marsch was asking the player about the situation.