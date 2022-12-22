Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus striker Dušan Vlahovic.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the 22-year-old Serbian international is on Chelsea’s radar after the injury to Armando Broja. The talented young Chelsea forward has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up a ligament injury.

It appears that Chelsea are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements next month, and they have already made inquiries for Vlahovi?.

Ben Jacobs said to GMS: It’s actually Chelsea, from a Premier League point of view, making the inquiries at this point, and we know that they need a striker as well. “But I think everybody chasing Vlahovic needs to understand, is January possible, first and foremost, and then if it isn’t, what do they need to do to persuade him to move to the Premier League in January? And what can clubs learn from the Arsenal situation? “And also, what is his injury situation? Because right now, if you get him in January, he’s got a groin problem that is still under investigation. But Chelsea are looking a bit more seriously at him and obviously a number of other strikers because of the Armando Broja situation.”

The former Fiorentina striker joined Juventus at the start of the year for a fee of around £62.8 million, but he has not been able to recapture his peak form with the Italian giants.

The player has been linked with a move away from Turin in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to cash in on the player in January.

The Italian outfit will be looking to recoup most of what they paid for the Serbian international if Chelsea comes calling in January, and it will be interesting to see if the Blues are willing to fork out a substantial fee for Vlahovi?.

The 22-year-old was regarded as one of the most promising young strikers in Europe before his move to Juventus, and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player for Chelsea.

Vlahovic has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football, and Graham Potter could help him fulfil his potential at Stamford Bridge.

Despite not being at his best this season, the Serbian has managed to score nine goals across all competitions and he could certainly prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the second half of the season.