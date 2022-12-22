Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing the German defender Kai Wagner next month.

According to a report from the Athletic, the 25-year-old defender was at target for Leeds during the summer transfer window as well and he was waiting for the opportunity to join the Premier League club.

However, the move did not materialise at the start of the season, and it will be interesting to see if Wagner can secure a move to England next month.

Leeds have had a mediocre start to the season and they will be hoping to get things right during the second half of the campaign and finish the season strongly.

Manager Jesse Marsch could certainly use a couple of quality additions during the January transfer window and bringing in a quality defender could be a wise decision.

The 25-year-old could prove to be a useful addition to the Leeds back four and it will be interesting to see if the Whites can get a deal over the line.

The Philadelphia Union defender is reliable at the back and he will contribute going forward as well. It will be interesting to see if he can settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in the Premier League.