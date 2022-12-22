Report claims 26-year-old’s €40m move to Liverpool could be possible

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Moroccan international midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old has impressed with his performances for his country in the World Cup and he helped them reach the semifinals of the competition.

Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements and the hard-working 26-year-old seems like an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Klopp will need to add defensive steel and legs to his midfield in the coming windows and Amrabat would be an impressive addition.

The Moroccan is at the peak of his powers right now, and he could make an immediate impact at Anfield. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to submit an offer for him when the transfer window opens in January.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the player is valued at €40 million and Liverpool could be able to afford him.

Amrabat has already proven himself in the Italian league with Fiorentina, and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for him.

The player is likely to be tempted to move to Merseyside next month, and it remains to be seen how the situation evolves. The Moroccan will be able to experience Champions League football at Anfield as well.

The reported €40 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality. Amrabat could transform Liverpool in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have had a disappointing first half of the season, and they will need to improve their squad in January in order to do well in the second half of the season and secure Champions League qualification.

