Liverpool eyeing a move for 25-year-old playmaker appreciated by Jurgen Klopp

AC Milan are hoping to agree on a new deal with Algeria international midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

The 25-year-old midfielder will be a free agent in the summer of 2024, and Milan could be under pressure to cash in on him at the end of the season if he refuses to sign a contract extension with them.

The Italian outfit will not want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

A report from Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool are keen on signing the 25-year-old in the coming months and the player is appreciated by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, and Bennacer could prove to be a useful addition.

The 25-year-old will add technical ability, agility, and press resistance in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have struggled in the midfield this season with key players struggling to hit top form. They have been plagued with injuries in the midfield as well.

With a number of players expected to move on at the end of the season as free agents, Liverpool will have to dip into the transfer market in order to reinforce their midfield.

They have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks and Bennacer is reportedly one such option.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an interesting option for the 25-year-old and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can tempt him to leave AC Milan with a lucrative offer.