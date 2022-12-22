Manchester United keen on £47.5k-a-week star after World Cup heroics

Manchester United have been linked with a number of goalkeepers in recent weeks.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Premier League giants have a concrete interest in signing the Argentine international Emiliano Martinez.

The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the league since his move to Aston Villa and he has been outstanding for his country in the World Cup.

Martinez is one of the main reasons why Argentina won the World Cup and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for Manchester United.

David De Gea is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking for a keeper who is more comfortable with this distribution.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the 30-year-old goalkeeper in the coming weeks.

The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United could be a tempting proposition for the Argentine international.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to sell one of their best players in the coming months. Martinez has a contract with Villa until the summer of 2027 and the West Midlands club are under no pressure to cash in on him.

However, if the player decides to force a move, Villa could be under pressure to consider a sale.

The £47.5k-a-week ace is a world-class player who deserves to play at a higher level. A move to Manchester United could help him experience European football on a regular basis and challenge for trophies.

Martinez has already won everything he could have at the international level and he will be hoping to win some silverware at the club level now.