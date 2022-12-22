Manchester United want La Liga star, Ten Hag has informed player’s camp

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for the Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong during the summer transfer window.

There were rumours that the Red Devils had agreed on a fee with the Spanish outfit, only for De Jong to turn down the move.

It appears that Manchester United have not given up on the player yet. Erik ten Hag remains keen on signing the 25-year-old La Liga star and he has already informed the player’s entourage of his interest.

A report from 90 Min claims that Manchester United are hoping to sign the player at the end of the season and they believe that the Dutch international would be open to leaving Camp Nou once his deferred wages are paid by the Catalan giants.

Ten Hag has worked with De Jong during his time as the manager of Ajax and he knows all about the player. The 25-year-old could transform Manchester United’s midfield and the 52-year-old seems to believe that the Barcelona star will be worth the wait.

Manchester United need to upgrade players like Scott McTominay and Fred if they want to challenge for the major trophies and De Jong would be a major coup. He could form a quality midfield partnership with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Furthermore, he is used to Ten Hag’s playing style so he could make an immediate impact at the Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are prepared to clear the dues in the coming months. The Spanish giants are going through financial problems and getting De Jong off their wage bill could be beneficial to them.