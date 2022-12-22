Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined with an injury he picked up during the World Cup.

With the Gunners set to return to action after the marquee event, the absence of Jesus will come as a major blow to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table and they will be hoping to go all the way and win the title. It will be interesting to see how they cope with the loss of Jesus in the upcoming weeks.

The former Manchester City striker has been a major hit since joining the club. Apart from his goalscoring ability, Jesus’ ability to fashion out chances for his teammates and bring others into the play has been vital to Arsenal’s performances.

The 25-year-old striker has five goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Manager Mikel Arteta has now revealed that Jesus’ injury is a massive blow and it will be impossible to replace his contribution because he is a unique player.

Arteta has hinted (as quoted by Mirror) that Arsenal could use the January transfer window to bring in alternatives. It remains to be seen whether the North London giants can bring in a quality alternative to the Brazilian international.

“It’s a huge blow for us, obviously. He’s such an important player: he’s brought something very different to the team and it’s impossible to replace him. “But we have other players, other alternatives and we’ll try to get that sorted. The transfer window is another option. “I think [Jesus] is a unique player but Eddie [Nketiah] has incredible qualities as well for the way we want to play.”

The last thing the Gunners would want is for their title challenge to be derailed because of an injury.

They will need to sign someone who is more than just a goalscorer and will be able to stitch the attack together.