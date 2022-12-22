Newcastle United are looking to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window.

A report from Football Insider claims that they have made a move to sign the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 21-year-old has made a name for himself with his performances in the Ukrainian league and the Champions League this season. The winger has been linked with a move to the Premier League side Arsenal as well and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can fend off the competition and secure his services.

Mudryk has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 10 goals and picking up eight assists across all competitions.

The Magpies could certainly use more depth in the wide areas and Mudryk would be a quality long-term acquisition. The 21-year-old is valued at around £86 million, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle a prepared to break the bank for him.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently third in the league table and they will be looking to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. A quality signing in January could boost the morale around the club and help them finish the season strongly.