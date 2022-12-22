Pep Guardiola has insisted that his time in charge of Manchester City will not be complete without a Champions League trophy.

The Spaniard recently signed a two-year contract extension with the club, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2025.

So far, he has won four Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups and an FA Cup – but there is one trophy that eludes him and City.

Pep on trying to win the Champions League: "I admit the Champions League is the trophy we all want and my time here will not be complete until we do it." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 21, 2022

The Champions League is regarded by many as the most prestigious trophy at club level. Real Madrid have won the most, with an outstanding 14 in their cabinet at the Bernabeu.

The closest Guardiola came with City is the 2020/2021 campaign, in which they finished as runners-up after overseeing a 1-0 defeat to fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea.

City exited the competition last season in the semi-finals. They came up against Real Madrid, who produced one of the most remarkable comebacks of the competition when they scored three goals in injury-time to progress to the final. They went on to beat Liverpool.

Is this year their year?

This season, the Citizens are in the Round of 16 and have been drawn against RB Leipzig.