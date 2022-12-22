Premier League panel admit they made VAR mistake that cost Arsenal and West Ham

Premier League referees reportedly made six incorrect VAR interventions’ during the first part of the season which affected teams such as Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham.

According to the Daily Mail, a review by an independent panel, comprising three former players and representatives from the Premier League and referee’s body PGMOL, found six errors from 48 overturned decisions in the games prior to the World Cup break.

The biggest of these mistakes could be seen as Gabriel Martinelli’s early strike against Man United which would have put Arsenal 1-0 up in the 12th minute at Old Trafford but was not counted.

The Gunners went on to lose the match 3-1, with United taking the lead in the game through Antony.

The other is a West Ham goal at Chelsea, which was disallowed by VAR because Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have fouled the Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy just before Maxwel Cornet scored.

This was highly debated at the time back in September as the Blues went on to win the match 2-1 and those who said it should have counted have now been proven correct.