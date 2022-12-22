Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the club for months now.

The 24-year-old was expected to join Real Madrid at the start of the season, but he ended up signing a contract extension with the French outfit.

Mbappe has a contract with PSG until the summer of 2025 and the French outfit will be hoping to hold on to him beyond this season.

According to reports, Real Madrid are looking to break the bank to sign him at the end of the season.

Apparently, Real Madrid will offer a sum of around £132 million for the player and the overall package to take the player to Santiago Bernabeu could be worth around £877 million.

The player will reportedly earn wages of around £552 million over a period of four years. There will be other add-ons and signing-on fees included in the deal.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and he showcased his quality in the World Cup with France.

The 24-year-old won the Golden boot during the marquee event in Qatar, but he failed to guide his country to the trophy. France managed to reach the finals of the competition, but they were beaten by Argentina on penalties.

Mbappe managed to score a stunning hat-trick in the final.