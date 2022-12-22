Celebrity chef Salt Bae has been banned from attending the final of the US open cup.

The development has been confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the US open cup.

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

The 39-year-old was recently criticised on social media, following his antics after the World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The South American giants managed to win the World Cup final on penalties and Salt Bae was seen clicking pictures with the players and touching the World Cup trophy following the presentation.

The 39-year-old’s presence on the pitch sparked outrage from the fans on social media. The Turkish chef was also seen pestering Lionel Messi for a photograph.

According to reports, the World Cup trophy is only allowed to be touched by a select few, but the Turkish chef was seen posing with it on the pitch.

Apart from Messi, Salt Bae posed for pictures alongside Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi, Paulo Dybala, Alexis Mac Allister and others.

The celebrity chef Nusret Gokce is quite famous on social media and boasts 49.8 million followers on Instagram.