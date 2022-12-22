Video: Composed finish from Liverpool youngster draws Reds level vs Man City

Liverpool have drawn 1-1 with Man City in their Carabao Cup clash thanks to a lovely goal from Fabio Carvalho.

The defending champions were second best to City during the opening part of the match and fell behind after Erling Haaland put the home side ahead after just 10 minutes.

Liverpool started to slowly try and get back into the game and found an equaliser through Fabio Carvalho who latched onto a James Milner cross with a brilliantly composed finish.