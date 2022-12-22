Video: Dele Alli subbed off after 30 minutes and viciously booed by his own supporters

Dele Alli was once dubbed one of England’s most exciting talents but recent years have not been kind to the English star.

Tottenham sold the 26-year-old to Everton this year but the midfielder failed to cut it at the Merseyside club and now finds himself in Turkey with Besiktas.

Alli’s team were in action against Sanliurfa in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday and the match saw Besiktas come back from 2-0 down to go through.

Whilst the score was 2-0 to the away side, Alli was subbed off after just 30 minutes and the 26-year-old was met with very loud boos from his own fans.

Footage courtesy of A Spor Canli