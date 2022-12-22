Video: Erling Haaland scores inside first 10 minutes of Man City return vs Liverpool

Erling Haaland is back amongst the goals just 10 minutes into Man City’s competitive return to action against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

The Manchester club have been much better than the defending champions throughout the opening part of the match and have had multiple chances so far.

Haaland had a sighter after just one minute but took his next opportunity, as he met a Kevin De Bruyne cross to make it 1-0 to the home side.