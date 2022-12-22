Video: Erling Haaland scores inside first 10 minutes of Man City return vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Erling Haaland is back amongst the goals just 10 minutes into Man City’s competitive return to action against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. 

The Manchester club have been much better than the defending champions throughout the opening part of the match and have had multiple chances so far.

Haaland had a sighter after just one minute but took his next opportunity, as he met a Kevin De Bruyne cross to make it 1-0 to the home side.

More Stories / Latest News
FIFA now investigating Salt Bae after gatecrashing Argentina’s World Cup celebrations
West Ham star unhappy with gametime at London Stadium since Scamacca arrival
Leeds United star has 95% completed his Elland Road exit
More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.