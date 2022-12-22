Video: Mahrez and Salah both score inside first three minutes of second half to make it 2-2

Man City and Liverpool are playing out a League Cup classic at the Etihad as the match is currently level at 2-2 thanks to two quick goals in the opening three minutes of the second half.

The first half was a very entertaining affair and finished 1-1 following goals from Erling Haaland and Fabio Carvalho but there were multiple chances surrounding those goals.

The second half started in the exact same fashion as Riyad Mahrez scored after just two minutes, only for Mohamed Salah to equalise a minute later and tie the match at 2-2.

Both goals can be seen below.

We're not sure what's better, Riyad Mahrez's first touch or his finish! ? pic.twitter.com/I9N9h1LuF2 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2022