Video: Mahrez and Salah both score inside first three minutes of second half to make it 2-2

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Man City and Liverpool are playing out a League Cup classic at the Etihad as the match is currently level at 2-2 thanks to two quick goals in the opening three minutes of the second half.

The first half was a very entertaining affair and finished 1-1 following goals from Erling Haaland and Fabio Carvalho but there were multiple chances surrounding those goals.

The second half started in the exact same fashion as Riyad Mahrez scored after just two minutes, only for Mohamed Salah to equalise a minute later and tie the match at 2-2.

Both goals can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “That is world class” – Carragher left in awe over De Bruyne’s sensational cross vs Liverpool
Video: Composed finish from Liverpool youngster draws Reds level vs Man City
Video: Erling Haaland scores inside first 10 minutes of Man City return vs Liverpool
More Stories Mohamed Salah Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.