Video: Nathan Ake puts Man City back in front in crazy match vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Nathan Ake has made it 3-2 to Man City in their crazy Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool. 

The match is turning out to be a League Cup classic as both teams have returned from the World Cup with a bang.

The match was 1-1 after the first half and that quickly turned to 2-2 just three minutes into the second half.

Ake has now put City back in front after latching onto a wonderful Kevin De Bruyne cross after Liverpool seemed to fall asleep during a corner routine.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mahrez and Salah both score inside first three minutes of second half to make it 2-2
Video: “That is world class” – Carragher left in awe over De Bruyne’s sensational cross vs Liverpool
Video: Composed finish from Liverpool youngster draws Reds level vs Man City
More Stories Nathan Ake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.