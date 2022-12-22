Video: Nathan Ake puts Man City back in front in crazy match vs Liverpool

Nathan Ake has made it 3-2 to Man City in their crazy Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool.

The match is turning out to be a League Cup classic as both teams have returned from the World Cup with a bang.

The match was 1-1 after the first half and that quickly turned to 2-2 just three minutes into the second half.

Ake has now put City back in front after latching onto a wonderful Kevin De Bruyne cross after Liverpool seemed to fall asleep during a corner routine.