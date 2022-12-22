Video: “That is world class” – Carragher left in awe over De Bruyne’s sensational cross vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Man City and Liverpool have played out a very entertaining half of football as the two sides return to action in the Carabao Cup after the World Cup break. 

Erling Haaland put the home side ahead after 10 minutes before Fabio Carvalho equalised for the Reds 10 minutes later.

Man City were the better team during the opening 45 minutes and had multiple great chances to go back in front, one of which involved a sensational cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian international whipped in a beautiful cross for Nathan Ake and it left Jamie Carragher in awe.

“What a cross that is. That is World Class,” the Sky Sports commentator said.

“I’m not even sure you can defend that.”

