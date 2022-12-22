Video: Things got heated between Rodri and Fabinho in epic Carabao Cup match between Man City and Liverpool

Man City and Liverpool played out a League Cup classic on Thursday night with the clash finishing 3-2 to Pep Guardiola’s side.

The match was 1-1 after a very entertaining first half and that quickly turned to 2-2 just three minutes into the second half. Nathan Ake would go on to grab the winner on minute 58 but the action did not stop there.

A rivalry has grown between both teams over the last few years and things got heated towards the end of the match as Rodri and Fabinho clashed after the Liverpool man kicked out at the City midfielder.

More players got involved in the flair-up as the Brazilian ended up on the floor.