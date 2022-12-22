West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna is nearing an exit from the London club.

The 34-year-old centre-back has a contract with West Ham until the summer of 2023 and he is expected to leave the club on a free transfer when the window opens next month.

According to a report from the Italian publication La Gazzetta Express, Ogbonna could be heading to French club Marseille, where he will reunite with former West Ham star Dimitri Payet.

The French midfielder used to be a fan favourite at West Ham during his time at the club.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if David Moyes decides to bring in a replacement for Ogbonna next month.

The experienced defender has been a key player for the club since joining them in 2015 and his departure will certainly weaken Moyes’ squad.

Ideally, the Hammers should have offered him a short-term extension and kept him at the club until the end of the season so that they get time to find a quality replacement.

Apart from his qualities as a defender, Ogbonna is one of the leaders in the West Ham dressing room and the Hammers will miss his leadership skills if he decides to move on in January.