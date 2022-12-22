West Ham striker Michail Antonio admitted in an interview for the Evening Standard that he is unhappy with his current position at the club and that he hopes to secure a starting position when the season restarts on Boxing Day against Arsenal.

The 32-year-old has started only six games in Premier League this season since the signing of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

He said: “No, I’ve not been happy [with the number of games I’ve played].

“I’m someone who wants to play games. I’m never going to settle for coming off the bench and being involved that way.

“That’s something that’s driven me to where I am now. I’m not really about the rotation type of thing — if I’m fit, I want to play. It’s the gaffer’s decision on what he wants to do, but I’m always going to let him know that I want to play.

“Through my whole career, there’s always been competition, someone that wants to take your shirt. Right now, [Scamacca’s] got the shirt. It’s my turn to try to improve and work on what I need to work on to get my shirt back.”