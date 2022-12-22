West Ham striker Michail Antonio admitted in an interview for the Evening Standard that he is unhappy with his current position at the club and that he hopes to secure a starting position when the season restarts on Boxing Day against Arsenal.
The 32-year-old has started only six games in Premier League this season since the signing of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.
“I’m someone who wants to play games. I’m never going to settle for coming off the bench and being involved that way.
“That’s something that’s driven me to where I am now. I’m not really about the rotation type of thing — if I’m fit, I want to play. It’s the gaffer’s decision on what he wants to do, but I’m always going to let him know that I want to play.
“Through my whole career, there’s always been competition, someone that wants to take your shirt. Right now, [Scamacca’s] got the shirt. It’s my turn to try to improve and work on what I need to work on to get my shirt back.”