A member of the Omani parliament has offered Lionel Messi $1million for the ‘Bisht’ he wore after winning the World Cup

A $1 million offer has been made to Lionel Messi for the bisht he wore after winning the World Cup on Sunday.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led Argentina to a 4-2 victory over France in the penalty shootout on Sunday in what was an extraordinary final.

Argentina were 2 goals up for majority of the game but Kylian Mbappe turned the game around with two quick goals in the dying minutes of the game to take the final to extra time.

And in additional time, Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s third and which would have been the winner but Mbappe scored in the other end yet again taking the game to penalties which the South Americans eventually won thanks to Emi Martinez’s heroics.

And during the trophy ceremony, host nation Qatar celebrated the occasion by gifting Messi a black and gold robe that he wore before lifting the trophy. The robe depicts royalty, wealth, ‘chivalry, and wisdom’ in the Arab culture and it is considered an honour to be gifted the Bisht.

However, there was a huge uproar in the media with loads of pundits mostly English condemning Qatar for it and suggesting that they ‘ruined’ Messi’s moment. But the unfair criticism was very limited with most fans including the Argentina fans appreciating the gesture and acknowledging it as a show of respect by the Emir towards Messi.

However, an Omari lawyer is opposed to Messi keeping the robe. Ahmed Al Barwani, a member of Oman’s parliament, has offered the 35-year-old a large sum of money to ensure it stays in the Middle East. He posted to Twitter: “From the Sultanate of Oman I congratulate you for winning the World Cup Qatar 2022… “The Arabic bisht, a symbol of chivalry and wisdom. I’m offering you a million dollars (£829,000) in return for that bisht.”

In an interview with the National News, he even outlined his intentions with the robe. He said: