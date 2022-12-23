Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford, and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to a report from Fichajes, Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old winger’s situation at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has been a part of the Manchester United first-team squad this season and he has chipped in with some impressive cameos for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The 18-year-old winger has three goals and three assists to his name so far and he has shown that he has the potential to develop into a top-class player for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are in desperate need of quality wingers and they cannot afford to let him leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Red Devils must do everything in their power to tie him down to a new long-term contract and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could certainly use a player of his quality and it will be interesting to see if the North London giants decide to try and persuade the 18-year-old to join them.

Mikel Arteta has had to rely on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as his only wingers this season, and the arrival of Garnacho will add more quality and depth to the attacking unit.

Furthermore, Arsenal have a rich history of nurturing young players into established stars, and they could help the Argentine fulfil his world-class potential at the Emirates.