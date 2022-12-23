Arsenal receive boost as title rivals lose key star to injury blow

Premier League champions Manchester City have suffered a major injury blow with defender Ruben Dias ruled out for a number of weeks.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 25-year-old Portuguese international picked up an injury while on international duty during the World Cup and he is set to be sidelined for a month.

The news will come as a major boost to Arsenal, who are hoping to win the Premier League title this season. The Gunners are on top of the league table and they will be hoping to stay there until the end of the season.

Dias has been the best defender at the club since joining Manchester City and his absence will certainly weaken Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 25-year-old centre-back is expected to miss crucial games against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the next few weeks.

The defending champions are already five points behind Arsenal in the league table and it will be interesting to see if they can reduce the gap over the next few weeks.

Guardiola is expected to use the pairing of Manuel Akanji in the absence of Dias and it remains to be seen whether the former Borussia Dortmund defender can step up and deliver in the absence of the Portuguese international.