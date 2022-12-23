As they search for a “possible successor” to Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich has reportedly approached the agent of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to Media Foot.

The goalkeeper for the Whites has been in outstanding form this season, putting on man-of-the-match performances against teams like Chelsea and Liverpool, and as a result has garnered a lot of interest around Europe.

Due to Neuer’s recent major injury and their need for a long-term replacement, the source claims that Bayern Munich is “courting” the Leeds goalkeeper.

Tottenham have also been big admirers of 21-year-old as they search for Hugo Lloris replacement from next season.