Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed that manager Jurgen Klopp will demand a substantial amount of money during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have had a disappointing Premier League campaign so far and they are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification next season.

The fans will desperately hope that Klopp can turn things around during the second half of the season and help the team finish in the top four.

The Reds crashed out of the league cup after a defeat to Manchester City last night, and it remains to be seen whether they can transform their fortunes in the league.

Carragher claims that Klopp will demand a sum of around £200-250 million from Fenway sports group at the end of the season as he looks to rebuild his squad.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “It’s interesting whether it’s a sale or an investment. I think there’s no doubt that Jurgen Klopp has said to Liverpool’s owners ‘I need £200m-£250m to spend in the summer’. “That sounds like an outrageous figure but that’s what Manchester United and Chelsea spent last summer. So these are the figures that the teams Liverpool are competing with are spending. “I think probably once in Jurgen Klopp’s tenure have Liverpool really gone for it in the transfer market, I think it was just after the first Champions League final game, they bought a lot of players. “And I think it needs that now, I think we’re talking about that type of investment. I don’t think FSG have those funds right now and that’s why they’re looking at investment to come in to help them.”

Liverpool will need a midfield overhaul and they have been linked with players like Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat and Enzo Fernandez.

The likes of Bellingham and Fernandez are likely to cost vast sums of money and it will be interesting to see if the club hierarchy is willing to back the German manager in the transfer market.

The Reds cannot hope to challenge for the major trophies once again, without strengthening the squad considerably and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.